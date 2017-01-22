    NBADownload App

    Spurs vs. Cavaliers: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

    CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 21: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game on January 21, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    The San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers played a thriller at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, with the Spurs coming out on top 118-115 in overtime thanks to Kawhi Leonard's career-high 41 points.

    The Cavaliers jumped out to an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter and appeared as though they would earn an easy victory over the Western Conference's second-best team.

    Instead, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made the necessary adjustments, and his offense fired back with a 35-point second quarter, jumping ahead by six at one point before the Cavs went on a run to take a 58-57 lead into halftime.

    Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Spurs' second-quarter success tied directly tied to their ability to move the ball:

    Leonard was a one-man wrecking crew for San Antonio. In addition to his career high in scoring, he chipped in six rebounds and five assists while doing an excellent job of defending LeBron James.

    ESPN Stats & Info shared some numbers from the first half:

    Despite often being matched up against Leonard, James had his best scoring game since Jan. 10, recording 29 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds. However, his seven turnovers were the most he's committed in a contest in 13 days.

    While James' performance hardly qualified as a surprise, especially in a nationally televised prime-time game against one of the NBA's best teams, the Cavs got a huge boost from Tristan Thompson. The veteran center isn't a proficient scorer, but he reached double digits for the first time since Jan. 10 with 14 points.

    Thompson's usually stellar defense was on display throughout Saturday's game, notably on this second-quarter play, via the NBA:

    Making Thompson's effort more impressive: He's two days removed from suffering a dislocated finger during Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns.

    The teams remained locked in a back-and-forth battle in the second half. Late in the third quarter, Kyrie Irving put the Cavs up 83-82 with a layup. He had a chance to make it a three-point play but missed the free throw.

    Irving struggled with his shot early before catching fire in the second half, finishing with 29 points and nine assists. He made up for the missed free throw two possessions later with a three-pointer that put Cleveland back on top 87-84, via the NBA:

    The third quarter ended in dramatic fashion, with Thompson preventing Manu Ginobili from getting an easy layup, followed by an Iman Shumpert three-pointer with less than one second remaining, which put Cleveland up by five.

    Once again, Popovich got his team to put its foot on the gas pedal as the Spurs went on a 12-1 run in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 96-90 lead.

    After Leonard drained a three to cap off the run, the team shared a notable stat:

    The Spurs also got solid performances from David Lee (14 points, 11 rebounds), LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Dejounte Murray (14 points, six assists), but Leonard was the star, especially since San Antonio was playing without Pau Gasol (hand) and Tony Parker (foot).

    Yet the Cavaliers refused to go away, erasing a nine-point deficit with 5:06 remaining by going on an 11-2 run that James capped with a three from Stephen Curry territory with 34.8 seconds left:

    1. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    2. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    3. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    4. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    5. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    6. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    7. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    8. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    9. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    10. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    11. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    12. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    13. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    14. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    15. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    16. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    17. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    18. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    19. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    20. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    21. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    22. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    23. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    24. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    25. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    26. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    27. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    28. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    29. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    30. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    31. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    32. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    33. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    34. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    35. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    36. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    37. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    38. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    39. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    40. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    41. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    42. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    43. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    44. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    45. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    46. Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?

    47. Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points

    48. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos

    49. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    50. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1

    51. The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders

    52. The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season

    53. Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract?

    54. Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose?

    55. Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed?

    56. Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves?

    57. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams

    58. Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee

    59. Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony Hits the Game Winning Jumper Over the Charlotte Hornets

    60. Trust the Process: Joel Embiid Makes Early Push for Rookie of the Year

    James had 10 of Cleveland's 18 fourth-quarter points to keep his team alive. Leonard and James then exchanged misses while matched up against each other in the final seconds, sending the game into overtime.

    ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst said what anyone who was watching the game was thinking:

    It's not time to hit the panic button in Cleveland. The Cavs still have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 30-12 and will be overwhelming favorites to reach the NBA Finals come playoff time, but there are flaws for head coach Tyronn Lue to fix.

    The Cavaliers came into Saturday ranked 14th in defensive efficiency, per Basketball-Reference.com. They finished a respectable 10th in that category last year en route to winning the title.

    Looking back at Saturday's game, another source of frustration will be free throws. The Cavs went 12-of-22 from the charity stripe, while the Spurs made their first 12 before Aldridge missed two straight at the end of overtime to give Cleveland a chance to tie.

    The Spurs got a huge road win in their first major test without Gasol and Parker. They continue to be the stealthiest great team in the NBA, sitting three games behind the Warriors for the NBA's best record.

    This was a statement win for Popovich's squad, which improved to 34-9, especially after it fell behind by double digits early. The Spurs remain a force that won't go away quietly, even when their third- and fourth-leading scorers are out.

                                               

    Postgame Reaction

    In his typically understated way, Popovich explained what his team did to win. 

    "Great game. Anybody's game," he said, per the Associated Press (via NBA.com). "Comes down to making shots. At the end of regulation we had some great shots that didn't go down. In overtime they had some great shots that didn't go down. It happens."

    On the other hand, James discussed his turnover late in overtime that took away a chance to tie the game. 

    "T-Lue drew it up in the timeout, and we as a group didn't execute it the right way," James said. "We've got to be able to execute. Coming out of a timeout. We just sat down. We got our break. As a ballclub that's trying to win a championship, we can't have you go from a timeout to the court and forget what you're supposed to do. It's that simple."

    Despite the frustration at how things played out, James was quick to give credit to the Spurs for quietly going about their business. 

    "I think it's that they don't boast and brag about what they accomplish," he said. "They're not flashy. They just win and they're consistent over there, but they've done a great job of just going about their business."

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 