Spurs vs. Cavaliers: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers played a thriller at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, with the Spurs coming out on top 118-115 in overtime thanks to Kawhi Leonard's career-high 41 points.

The Cavaliers jumped out to an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter and appeared as though they would earn an easy victory over the Western Conference's second-best team.

Instead, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made the necessary adjustments, and his offense fired back with a 35-point second quarter, jumping ahead by six at one point before the Cavs went on a run to take a 58-57 lead into halftime.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Spurs' second-quarter success tied directly tied to their ability to move the ball:

Leonard was a one-man wrecking crew for San Antonio. In addition to his career high in scoring, he chipped in six rebounds and five assists while doing an excellent job of defending LeBron James.

ESPN Stats & Info shared some numbers from the first half:

Despite often being matched up against Leonard, James had his best scoring game since Jan. 10, recording 29 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds. However, his seven turnovers were the most he's committed in a contest in 13 days.

While James' performance hardly qualified as a surprise, especially in a nationally televised prime-time game against one of the NBA's best teams, the Cavs got a huge boost from Tristan Thompson. The veteran center isn't a proficient scorer, but he reached double digits for the first time since Jan. 10 with 14 points.

Thompson's usually stellar defense was on display throughout Saturday's game, notably on this second-quarter play, via the NBA:

Making Thompson's effort more impressive: He's two days removed from suffering a dislocated finger during Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns.

The teams remained locked in a back-and-forth battle in the second half. Late in the third quarter, Kyrie Irving put the Cavs up 83-82 with a layup. He had a chance to make it a three-point play but missed the free throw.

Irving struggled with his shot early before catching fire in the second half, finishing with 29 points and nine assists. He made up for the missed free throw two possessions later with a three-pointer that put Cleveland back on top 87-84, via the NBA:

The third quarter ended in dramatic fashion, with Thompson preventing Manu Ginobili from getting an easy layup, followed by an Iman Shumpert three-pointer with less than one second remaining, which put Cleveland up by five.

Once again, Popovich got his team to put its foot on the gas pedal as the Spurs went on a 12-1 run in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 96-90 lead.

After Leonard drained a three to cap off the run, the team shared a notable stat:

The Spurs also got solid performances from David Lee (14 points, 11 rebounds), LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Dejounte Murray (14 points, six assists), but Leonard was the star, especially since San Antonio was playing without Pau Gasol (hand) and Tony Parker (foot).

Yet the Cavaliers refused to go away, erasing a nine-point deficit with 5:06 remaining by going on an 11-2 run that James capped with a three from Stephen Curry territory with 34.8 seconds left:

Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: for the 5th Straight Week There's a New #1 The NBA's Early Season Contenders and Pretenders The Top Plays from the 1st Month of the 2016-17 NBA Season Just How Much Will the Knicks Regret Joakim Noah's Monster Contract? Averaging a Triple-Double, Is the MVP Now Russell Westbrook's to Lose? Will Anyone Challenge the Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference's #1 Seed? Is It Time for Panic or Patience in Minnesota for the Struggling Timberwolves? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Top Defensive Teams Andrew Wiggins Unloads Monster 1-Handed Dunk on Warriors' JaVale McGee Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony Hits the Game Winning Jumper Over the Charlotte Hornets Trust the Process: Joel Embiid Makes Early Push for Rookie of the Year

James had 10 of Cleveland's 18 fourth-quarter points to keep his team alive. Leonard and James then exchanged misses while matched up against each other in the final seconds, sending the game into overtime.

ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst said what anyone who was watching the game was thinking:

It's not time to hit the panic button in Cleveland. The Cavs still have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 30-12 and will be overwhelming favorites to reach the NBA Finals come playoff time, but there are flaws for head coach Tyronn Lue to fix.

The Cavaliers came into Saturday ranked 14th in defensive efficiency, per Basketball-Reference.com. They finished a respectable 10th in that category last year en route to winning the title.

Looking back at Saturday's game, another source of frustration will be free throws. The Cavs went 12-of-22 from the charity stripe, while the Spurs made their first 12 before Aldridge missed two straight at the end of overtime to give Cleveland a chance to tie.

The Spurs got a huge road win in their first major test without Gasol and Parker. They continue to be the stealthiest great team in the NBA, sitting three games behind the Warriors for the NBA's best record.

This was a statement win for Popovich's squad, which improved to 34-9, especially after it fell behind by double digits early. The Spurs remain a force that won't go away quietly, even when their third- and fourth-leading scorers are out.

Postgame Reaction

In his typically understated way, Popovich explained what his team did to win.

"Great game. Anybody's game," he said, per the Associated Press (via NBA.com). "Comes down to making shots. At the end of regulation we had some great shots that didn't go down. In overtime they had some great shots that didn't go down. It happens."

On the other hand, James discussed his turnover late in overtime that took away a chance to tie the game.

"T-Lue drew it up in the timeout, and we as a group didn't execute it the right way," James said. "We've got to be able to execute. Coming out of a timeout. We just sat down. We got our break. As a ballclub that's trying to win a championship, we can't have you go from a timeout to the court and forget what you're supposed to do. It's that simple."

Despite the frustration at how things played out, James was quick to give credit to the Spurs for quietly going about their business.

"I think it's that they don't boast and brag about what they accomplish," he said. "They're not flashy. They just win and they're consistent over there, but they've done a great job of just going about their business."