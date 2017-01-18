How LA Lakers Should Address Each Area of Need at the NBA Trade Deadline

« Prev
1 of 7
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
How LA Lakers Should Address Each Area of Need at the NBA Trade Deadline
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
4.3K
Reads
19
Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved over last season's 17-win debacle but are facing a fourth straight trip to the NBA's draft lottery. The team started the year with 10 victories in its first 20 tries but has since flatlined, winning just five of the next 26.

Despite their many struggles, the Lakers are only five games behind the eighth-place Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers' hot start did more than just keep the team in sight of an unthinkably early postseason bid. It may have also cost the Lakers their 2017 first-round pick, which would mean finally paying the price for acquiring Steve Nash in 2012. 

If the Lakers don't luck into a top-three lottery pick, they'll forfeit their selection to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Should general manager Mitch Kupchak search for a deal to try to push the Lakers into the playoffs? Or should he stay the course, trust the process and look to add to the team's youthful core? Or should he sell off just enough fringe parts to insulate against wins rather than lose another prime draft choice?

Kupchak and the Lakers have until the NBA's February 23 trade deadline to decide.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow Los Angeles Lakers from B/R on Facebook

Follow Los Angeles Lakers from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Lakers Newsletter

Los Angeles Lakers

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.