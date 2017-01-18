Ranking the NBA's Best Current Feuds

As Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook prepare to square off for only the second time in their careers, we're reminded that the NBA needs more totally awesome player and team feuds.

Don't get this twisted; there are plenty of good beefs to go around.

Durant forged another one with the Oklahoma City Thunder by leaving for the Golden State Warriors, and that's just the beginning. But today's discords aren't as deep-seated as they used to be. Most of the Association's best tumults are new and fluid, without the potential to endure the battleground of time.

Our ranking of the latest spats will give special consideration to situations that have the best chance of bucking this trend. We want teams, players, executives and circumstances that are gearing up for rivalries over the longest possible haul.

Further dap will be given to altercations with the most meaning; the higher the stakes, the better the feud. Additional imaginary points will be awarded for randomness—scenarios and run-ins we couldn't possibly have seen coming but are noteworthy all the same.