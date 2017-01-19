NFL Conference Championship Picks: B/R Expert Preview and Predictions

Settle down, Steelers fans. I see you there, wrapping your Terrible Towels around sticks to make torches before you storm the comments section like Frankenstein's castle.

There are just too many factors working against the Steelers this week at Foxborough.

Bleacher Report NFL Analyst Sean Tomlinson rattled off just a few:

Yes, it's true that Le'Veon Bell has more patience as a runner than most of us do at Starbucks. But the Patriots' third-ranked run defense during the regular season held him to only 3.9 yards per carry in Week 7, a full yard lower than his overall per-game average. So the Patriots can at worse limit one of the three killer Bs. Then if Antonio Brown busts loose and this game turns into a shootout, the Patriots are well-equipped to win that, too. Including the playoffs, New England has scored 30-plus points nine times this season, and more recently, the Patriots have outscored opponents 110-33 over their last three games.

Then there's the venue for the game. Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, no team in the National Football League has a better winning percentage at home than the New England Patriots do at Gillette. They have yet to lose a game in the stadium's history when they've led at halftime.

Essentially, the Steelers have to come out of the gate fast, or from a historical perspective, their odds aren't good—at all. Trail at halftime, and you're toast.

That isn't the only history that's not on Pittsburgh's side. The rivalry between the Steelers and Patriots really isn't one. Bill Belichick is 9-3 all-time against Pittsburgh. Since Mike Tomlin took the reins as Pittsburgh's head coach, Tom Brady is 5-1 against the Steelers.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, Brady has thrown 19 touchdown passes and not a single interception in those games.

But wait, there's more!

The 2016 campaign was a tale of two seasons for Roethlisberger. At home, Big Ben completed over 70 percent of his passes with a plus-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a passer rating of 116.7.

Away from Heinz Field, Roethlisberger's completion percentage dropped by over 10 percent, his touchdown-to-interception ratio was a so-so plus-one and his passer rating free-fell by almost 40 points.

That same Jekyll-and-Hyde act continued in the playoffs. At home against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers marched up and down the field with impunity. At Arrowhead Stadium, they repeatedly stalled in the red zone and settled for a half-dozen Chris Boswell field goals.

All that history is just too much for NFL Analyst Brad Gagnon:

The Patriots are simply a better team with a better quarterback and a better coach, but the clincher for me is that Foxboro advantage. Brady and Belichick are 16-3 in home playoff games. And when serving as the primary quarterback, Brady has lost 17 regular-season and playoff home games in his entire 16-year career. Think about that! The Steelers are 1-4 all time in Foxboro, and Roethlisberger has struggled quite a bit this season on the road. Including the playoffs, he has a 77.8 passer rating, a sub-60 completion percentage and as many interceptions as touchdowns (nine apiece) away from home.

For the Steelers to win, they are going to have to play a flawless game and hope that the Patriots come out flat at home for a second straight week.

Bleacher Report NFL National Lead Writer Mike Freeman allowed for the possibility: "This isn't a greatly confident pick. The Steelers are going to be motivated, partly because so many are picking them to lose. I'm giving New England the slight edge, because Tom Brady is at home. He's 4-0 there against the Steelers."

Hey, I said possibility. Not likelihood.

Many people are sick and tired of watching the Patriots play in the Super Bowl.

Well, get ready to watch them in it again.

Look at the bright side. If the Pats win in Houston, we'll get to witness the most awkward trophy ceremony in NFL history, with Commissioner Roger Goodell handing the Lombardi Trophy to a quarterback he suspended to open this season.

Either that, or we'll see Sad Brady. And for all those folks who are tired of the Patriots winning titles, Sad Brady is all there is to cling to at this point.

They're just too good at home.

Steelers: Not this year, Pittsburgh

Patriots: Cole, Davenport, Dunne, Farrar, Freeman, Gagnon, Miller, Pompei, Simms, Sobleski, Tanier, Tomlinson