NFL Conference Championship Picks: B/R Expert Preview and Predictions

NFL Conference Championship Picks: B/R Expert Preview and Predictions
The Final Four is here!

OK, so not that Final Four. That happens in March, silly.

The NFL's final four, on the other hand, has arrived. Four fortunate and successful NFL franchises find themselves one win away from Super Bowl LI in Houston. 

It's a quartet of mainly the usual suspects. The New England Patriots are playing in their sixth straight AFC Championship Game. They'll square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are playing in their 16th AFC title tilt.

On the NFC side, the Green Bay Packers have advanced to their second NFC title game in three seasons. Standing between them and the Super Bowl is the only team among the final four that isn't old hat at deep playoff runs, as the Atlanta Falcons attempt to reach the Super Bowl for the second time and win their first Lombardi Trophy.

The games feature something for everyone. Three of the four starting quarterbacks have won Super Bowls. Two have won the NFL MVP award multiple times. One of them all but surely will take home the 2016 award.

It promises to be a great Sunday of NFL action. And just as it has for the first two rounds of the 2016-17 playoffs, the NFL staff here at Bleacher Report has gathered to break down how it thinks the games will play out.

Here's what everyone had to say.

