Lakers vs. Spurs: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

When an unstoppable force meets an easily movable object, destruction often ensues.

That's what happened Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs' fourth-ranked offense throttled the Los Angeles Lakers' 29th-ranked defense in a 134-94 win at AT&T Center.

Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News provided a concise breakdown of just how dominant the home team was:

In clobbering Lakers 134-94, #Spurs set season highs for points, points in a half and field-goal percentage. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 13, 2017

Kawhi Leonard fueled the Spurs' effort with 31 points (10-of-13 shooting, 3-of-5 from three), and he was an efficient machine on a night when San Antonio piled up 106 points through three quarters and coasted down the stretch.

Credit: NBA.com/Stats Kawhi Leonard's shot chart vs. Lakers (1/12/17)

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Leonard has already rattled off 10 separate 30-point performances this year after he posted four combined over his first five seasons.

However, Pounding The Rock's Quixem Ramirez noted Leonard would have had a chance to break new statistical ground if the game had been closer in the fourth quarter:

It's a shame that the Lakers are terrible, because Kawhi is looking at his first 40-point game of his career. — Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) January 13, 2017

Leonard wasn't without help in the blowout, and the performance put forth by former Laker Pau Gasol was worthy of praise.

The Spaniard racked up 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting to go with nine rebounds and six assists. As a result, he joined Steve Francis, Anthony Mason and Draymond Green as the only players to score at least 20 points, dish at least six assists, grab at least nine rebounds and convert 100 percent of their shots in a game since 1983.



ESPN Stats & Info provided a breakdown of what his perfect shooting night looked like:

Pau Gasol finished 1 basket shy of the best "perfect" shooting day in his career. pic.twitter.com/awgCfWSdoA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 13, 2017

Gasol's most emphatic conversion came in the third quarter, when he decided to flash some vintage pep from the perimeter and put the ball on the floor before throwing down an emphatic slam over Thomas Robinson, as the Spurs' official Twitter account documented:

LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker added 13 points apiece, and that gave the Spurs more than enough juice to romp past a Lakers team that had few sources of consistent offense.

Julius Randle excelled in the first half when he helped cut the Lakers' double-digit deficit to as few as four points in the second quarter, but reinforcements were few and far between on a night when he notched 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Second-unit staples Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams chimed in with 14 and 10 points, respectively, but all Lakers starters not named Randle combined to score 20 points on a night when L.A. was outclassed from start to finish.

The Lakers will have a chance to put Thursday's loss behind them when they return to Hollywood for a Saturday matinee against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Clippers figure to be in search of redemption after their co-tenants at Staples Center bested them 111-102 on Christmas Day.

The Spurs will also be back in action Saturday for a showdown against the fledgling Phoenix Suns in a game that should present Gregg Popovich's club with a nice chance to improve to 5-2 in January.

