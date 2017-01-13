Pistons vs. Warriors: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

The Golden State Warriors let the Detroit Pistons hang around for a half before they unleashed their lethal offense on the visitors on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Golden State rode a 41-point third quarter to a comfortable 127-107 victory after it led by just two at halftime. It moved to 34-6 on the season and 18-3 at home with its seventh win in eight tries, while Detroit dropped to 18-23 with the loss.

Kevin Durant led the way with 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting from the field, while Stephen Curry tallied 24 points, six assists and five steals. Klay Thompson finished with 23 points and went 4-of-5 from deep, but the threesome weren't the only Warriors to fill the box score.

Draymond Green dished out 13 assists and grabbed nine rebounds despite scoring just two points, and Ian Clark added 14 points off the bench.

The Warriors shot 56.2 percent from the field and 51.7 percent (15-of-29) from three-point range, which helped them overcome 18 turnovers, eight of which came from Curry.

ESPN Stats & Info pointed out it was business as usual when Green dishes out so many assists:

Entering tonight, the Warriors are 12-0 in games that Draymond Green finishes with 10 or more assists.



He has 10 assists tonight — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 13, 2017

Five players scored in double figures for Detroit, with Marcus Morris leading the way with 21 points. Tobias Harris added 18 points, and Andre Drummond (12 points and 10 rebounds) and Boban Marjanovic (13 points and 11 rebounds) each notched double-doubles.

The Pistons couldn't match Golden State from three-point range and shot an abysmal 6-of-28 (21.4 percent) from deep.

Despite the final margin, neither team created momentum in the early going and traded baskets as Detroit built an 11-10 lead. However, the visitors lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when he ran into a Zaza Pachulia screen and suffered a left shoulder injury, per Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official website.

The team announced X-rays were negative.

The two offenses put on a scoring clinic for the rest of the first, but Golden State ended the quarter with one of its patented runs.

Detroit had a 30-29 lead after Marjanovic's layup, but the Warriors went on an 8-0 spurt in the quarter's final minute with a Curry basket and two threes from Clark. It put the Warriors up 37-30, and Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group said Clark wasn't lacking for confidence:

All you need to know about Ian's confidence: Curry was wide open. He saw him and still took the shot. And hit it — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 13, 2017

Curry finished the quarter with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Drummond countered with 10 points.

Golden State extended its advantage to 41-33 early in the second, but the Pistons answered with an 8-0 run to tie the game. The Pistons took the lead with Harris' free throw, and the defense was much improved from the first quarter.

Detroit held the Warriors to just six points in the first seven minutes of the second after struggling to keep them in check early in the game.

The two sides swapped leads for the rest of the half before Golden State took a 60-58 lead into the locker rooms thanks to Curry's acrobatic and-1 over Drummond. It gave the reigning MVP 19 points, but Detroit was still within striking distance because four starters were in double figures.

The Warriors underscored the back-and-forth nature of the first half:

There have been 19 lead changes tonight, the most in a Warriors game this season (previous: 18 on 12/23 at Detroit). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 13, 2017

Thompson heated up in the third quarter and hit two threes, the second of which gave Golden State a 73-65 advantage. Thompson scoring alongside Curry and Durant wasn't the only problem Detroit faced, as Chris Haynes of ESPN pointed out:

With the team's best shooter in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out, Detroit 2-of-17 from behind the arc. That's not going to beat Golden State. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 13, 2017

Thompson's shots were part of a 10-0 run that pushed Golden State's lead from 68-65 to 78-65 and gave the home team its first comfortable breathing room in the game. The Warriors continued pouring it on when Andre Iguodala hit a corner three and Durant drilled a mid-range jumper to make it 86-70.

Things continued to go downhill for the Pistons when Drummond committed his fourth foul and had to exit. Golden State took full advantage and built a 101-77 lead by the end of the third after Curry found Clark for another triple.

The Warriors outscored Detroit 41-19 in the quarter, and Curry (24), Thompson (21) and Durant (20) had all reached the 20-point plateau. However, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of CSN noted Clark was the one burying the opposition:

Ian Clark has a knack for those crushing end quarter dagger threes that just punches the other team in the gut. — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) January 13, 2017

The game was already well in hand, but that didn't stop Green and JaVale McGee from connecting for a fourth-quarter highlight in transition with an alley-oop.

The Warriors announced they reached 30 assists as a team for the 27th time this season. For context, no other team in the league has accomplished the feat more than nine times in 2016-17.

To Detroit's credit, it didn't fold and responded to Green's alley-oop with a 9-0 run to cut a 103-77 deficit to 103-86. Morris had seven of the nine points and was causing problems for Golden State's defense because of his ability to stretch the floor.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr kept Durant and Thompson in the game in the middle of the fourth after the Pistons' run, which helped Golden State counter and put things in relative cruise control.

There was no doubt about the outcome down the stretch, and Kerr finally emptied the bench after Anderson Varejao scored and drew a foul in the lane with less than four minutes left to make it 122-98.

Postgame Reaction

Langlois noted after the game Caldwell-Pope will have an MRI on Friday.

Green looked ahead to the showdown with the Cavaliers and said neither team will hit the panic button, regardless of the result, per Haynes.

Green did say he was "very excited" to have three days off before that game and added "I don't think there will be any rust," per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kerr compared Green's ability to impact the game without scoring to former Chicago Bulls teammate Dennis Rodman, per Letourneau. Green called the comparison "an honor."

What's Next?

The Pistons continue their five-game road trip on Friday against the Utah Jazz and Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Entering play Thursday, they were two games back in the race for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and will look to establish some momentum in the middle portion of the season.

Next up for the Warriors is one of the marquee games of the season on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Finals rematch. Cleveland won the first game this season on Christmas Day, and the Warriors will look for payback at home.