Hollis Thompson to Be Waived by 76ers: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Hollis Thompson's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers is reportedly coming to an end after three-plus seasons.

Per Derek Bodner of Philadelphia magazine, Thompson will be waived by the Sixers. CSN Philly's Jessica Camerato confirmed the roster move Wednesday.



Thompson is an unfortunate victim of the 76ers having too many players for too few roster spots.

Per CSN Philly, Thompson's contract, along with those of T.J. McConnell and Robert Covington, was due to become fully guaranteed Jan. 10.

Thompson, who was an undrafted free agent in 2012 before signing with the 76ers ahead of the 2013-14 season, has been a key role player for the franchise over the past four seasons. He has been a terrific long-range shooter with a 38.9 percent success rate from three-point range.

Despite that point in his favor, Thompson's role has been diminished this season. He's averaging a career-low 18.1 minutes and 5.5 points per game with just one start.

The Sixers need to find depth at point guard behind McConnell and Sergio Rodriguez. Thompson has been gradually phased out with the team's roster getting better, though far from playoff contention, and now he should get an opportunity to find a better situation to maximize his talents.