With the holiday season now comfortably resting in the rearview mirror, our weekly look at NBA kicks has shifted into a new year.

On Christmas Day, we saw Kyrie Irving and LeBron James both debut signature sneakers—along with Carmelo Anthony. Will this wave of new kicks create a change in various athletes' on-foot choices?

Combined with the usual heat we've been accustomed to seeing, here are the top sneaker choices from the NBA's 11th week of action.