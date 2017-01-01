Thabo Sefolosha Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Hawks Forward

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly considering trading some of their key players, including Thabo Sefolosha.

Hawks Fielding Offers for Sefolosha

Sunday, Jan. 1

Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein of ESPN.com reported the team is talking calls for Sefolosha as well as Kyle Korver and All-Star Paul Millsap.

The wing, who initially came to the Hawks in a sign-and-trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

While the Hawks are still competitive, with a 17-16 record entering Sunday, they are a long way from the team that went to the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago. With Jeff Teague and Al Horford already gone, it appears the team is ready to rebuild behind point guard Dennis Schroder.

The organization is also hoping to get some value in return for its impending free agents, something it didn't get for Horford.

Sefolosha could be a useful player for a contending team. Entering Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, the 32-year-old was averaging 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Of course, his most notable contributions come on the defensive end, where the 6'7" wing is often tasked with taking on an opponent's best perimeter player. Per Basketball-Reference.com, he finished last season with 4.5 win shares, 3.2 of which came from his work on defense.

He also has a lot of playoff experience, competing in 88 postseason games with the Hawks, Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

Although Millsap and Korver might be the more noteworthy trade targets, Sefolosha could be a valuable addition for some team in the second half of the season.