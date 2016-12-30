Monthly NBA Awards: Selecting the December Winner in Every Category

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images
The NBA doesn't hand out monthly versions of year-end awards, but for the sake of imaginations everywhere, let's pretend it does.

Winners will be picked based solely on their performances during the month of December. Big-picture anecdotes and stats will be used to add context, but they won't matter nearly as much as recent efforts.

To preserve the importance of adequate sample sizes where necessary, candidates must have played at least 10 games and averaged 25 or more minutes per outing to be considered.

The 10-contest appearance benchmark will be lifted and the minutes minimum lowered to 15 for Rookie of the Month honors. First-year roles are fluid, often inconsistent, and demand more flexibility.

Remember: This is not a predictive exercise. We are only singling out December's superheroes in every category.

