Monthly NBA Awards: Selecting the December Winner in Every Category

Five NBA head coaches have held their current post for at least four seasons. Four of them are routinely recognized as pristine basketball minds: Rick Carlisle (Dallas Mavericks), Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs), Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat) and Terry Stotts (Portland Trail Blazers).

The other is Dwane Casey, head honcho for the Toronto Raptors. Despite being cited annually as one of the sideline guides most likely to get fired, he is also one of the league's top hardwood brainiacs.

General manager Masai Ujiri has boosted Casey's stock by acquiring better talent. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry are among the select few studs who generate offense out of thin air, and the roster contains a mix of skill sets that allows the Raptors to play many different styles.

But Casey has made the Raptors his own—and the latest iteration is his pride and joy.

For the fourth straight year, Toronto is on pace to break the franchise's single-season win record. It has the league's best offensive rating, and Casey has a knack for fortifying defensive stands despite an array of frontcourt liabilities.

After a slow start on the less glamorous end, the team ranks fifth in points allowed per 100 possessions since the start of December. No team has a better net rating during that time.

Most impressive of all: Casey makes decisions down the stretch other coaches don't have the gall to execute. He doesn't have an issue benching Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto's second-highest-paid player, in crunch time. And sophomore Norman Powell will get fourth-quarter spin during close games over more experienced vets if the matchup calls for it.

At this point, with Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford now receiving his due prestige, Casey may be the most underrated clipboard-carrier in the league.

Runner-Up: Jason Kidd, Milwaukee Bucks