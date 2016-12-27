Kevin Durant Comments on NBA's L2M Officiating Reports

Kevin Durant has seen the NBA's report saying officials missed two calls that could have swung the Golden State Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He just doesn't particularly care.

"The refs didn't lose us that game. We lost that game. I think it's bulls--t the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that," Durant told reporters Tuesday.

The NBA releases officiating reports from the last two minutes of close games daily. In its Monday report, the league said Durant was fouled by Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson with 3.1 seconds remaining as he gathered an inbound pass. Durant fell to the ground and his shot missed, and the Cavaliers came away with a 109-108 comeback win in their first matchup since the 2016 NBA Finals.

The league also determined LeBron James should have been given a technical foul after "deliberately hanging on the rim" after dunking on Draymond Green with 1:43 remaining.

Durant said the reports are pointless because they do not reverse the outcome, and it places an undue level of criticism on officials:

Just move on. Don't throw the refs under the bus like that. Now the next game, that group of refs, whoever it is, they're going to come out intentionally ref the game, try to get everything right and perfect without just going out there relaxing and trying to make the right call. You can't fine us for when we go out there and criticize them and throw them under the bus for the two-minute report. What about the first quarter, the second quarter, the third quarter? I think it's bulls--t. They should get rid of them. Refs don't deserve that. They're trying their hardest to get the play right, then you look at the play in slo-mo and say it's wrong. I think it's bulls--t that they do that. Full of s--t that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters. The game's over. We move on.

Durant is far from the only star player to disavow the last two-minute reports. James told reporters last season he did not like the reports because they ignore the other 46 minutes of the game.

“I don’t think they should hear that ‘Oh, it’s OK to talk about the last two minutes calls missed.’ We should talk about the whole game, if that’s the case because the whole game matters," James told reporters. "You miss an assignment in the first quarter, it can hurt you in the fourth quarter. So I’m not fond of it all.”

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, then of the Miami Heat, offered the same sentiments last April.

"Those last two-minute (reports), to me, are pointless," Wade told reporters. "It does nothing for us or for any other team. Go through the whole game and break it down, and I think it will help the refs and the league continue to grow. But those last two minutes; that's not a good thing."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said in the past he'd prefer all four quarters of every game be reviewed. However, the logistics make it impossible.

"We may get there one day. That's more a function of resources," Silver said on SiriusXM Bleacher Report Radio's NBA Sunday Tip. "We essentially just started this—we're only in our second [now third] season. It's largely a resource issue from a league office standpoint being able to turn these reports around for the next day."

Follow Tyler Conway (@tylerconway) on Twitter.