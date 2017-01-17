Chris Paul Injury: Updates on Clippers Star's Thumb and Return

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chris Paul has been the focal point of the Los Angeles Clippers offense all season long, but the Western Conference title hopefuls may have to survive without their floor general, who suffered a sprained left thumb on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half. He did not return.

Paul X-Rays Results Revealed

Monday, Jan. 16

X-rays on Paul's thumb were negative, according to Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com, who added more tests are likely to come.

Paul scored eight points and recorded six assists and three rebounds in 14 minutes before exiting.

Paul Remains the Most Important Player for Clippers

Paul's orchestrated L.A.'s offense beautifully throughout the 2016-17 campaign, and he's been invaluable as a distributor and scorer.

Through 35 games entering Monday, Paul is averaging 17.7 points and 9.8 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range, but those numbers don't tell the full story.

Paul has generated a fourth-ranked 22.7 points per game via assists, per NBA.com's player-tracking data, and he's shredded defenses by shooting over 54 percent on drives.

However, Paul hasn't been immune to injuries. He suffered a mild left hamstring strain Dec. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs, and while it wasn't a significant ailment, it was a cause for concern after he missed a pair of games during the 2015 postseason because of a hamstring injury.

Should Paul miss extended action, the Clippers will have to employ a platoon approach at point guard to make up for his absence.

Raymond Felton should see a substantial increase in playing time at the 1, while both Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford should take on additional ball-handling duties to help spread the playmaking responsibilities around.