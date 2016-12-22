Lakers vs. Heat: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2016 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Miami Heat trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half, but a balanced scoring effort that saw five players score at least 14 points allowed them to snap their three-game losing streak and slip past the Los Angeles Lakers 115-107 at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

Miami's complete effort was spearheaded by Justise Winslow, who stole the show by snapping out of his shooting slump with a career-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and four steals.

Justise Winslow was special tonight.



He scored a career-high 23 points and snagged 13 boards. @MiamiHEAT win 115-107 over the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/I1ExFF1GWJ — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2016

Hassan Whiteside pitched in 23 points and 13 boards, while James Johnson and Goran Dragic dropped 19 and 21 points, respectively. Tyler Johnson got in on the action with 14 points and six assists, and the Heat shot 53.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the offensive showcase.

The Lakers received 27 points from Lou Williams, 20 from Nick Young and 17 from D'Angelo Russell, but defensive shortcomings down the stretch prevented them from making good on a stellar first half.

Defense was in short supply throughout the first half, and the Lakers looked far more polished in the early going against a listless Heat team that was devoid of focus and tactical coordination.

As a result, the Lakers pounced on an opportunity to seize control.

Timofey Mozgov (14 points, six rebounds) didn't shy away from a disengaged Whiteside throughout the game's opening stages, using his physicality to get to the rim and create separation for a couple of nice mid-range looks, as the NBA on TNT documented:

Behind the combined efforts of Mozgov, Russell and Williams, the Lakers pushed their lead up to as many as 19 in the second quarter. However, that edge quickly dissolved in the second quarter when the Heat found life on offense thanks to James Johnson's contagious energy off the bench.

Johnson amassed 12 points, five rebounds and four assists by halftime, and those contributions allowed the Heat to enter the break down a manageable seven points.

In the midst of Johnson's stellar effort, the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds joked the 29-year-old could soon be in for a nice raise:

Under the new CBA, James Johnson should get a $784 million* deal to stay with the Heat.



*-approximate — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 23, 2016

The Heat figured to use a 36-point second quarter as a springboard to prosperity in the third, but the Lakers had other plans.

Young started to percolate from the outside, and his hot hand allowed the Lakers to keep the Heat at arm's length for the majority of the third frame:

But for all of Young's flame-throwing theatrics, the Lakers couldn't silence the Heat as the period progressed.

Miami closed the quarter on a 16-4 run, and it was evident at that point that the Lakers desperately missed Julius Randle (personal), Larry Nance (knee) and Tarik Black (ankle), as the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli explained:

A big part of the Lakers early-season success was their depth.This is still a winnable game, but clear they miss Nance and Black. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 23, 2016

The Heat took a two-point lead into the fourth, and their surge coincided with a cold spell from the Purple and Gold sharpshooters who carried the offense through the first two-and-a-half quarters with their hot perimeter playmaking.

Whiteside, Winslow, Dragic and Tyler Johnson proceeded to pour it on with the game on the line, and their late scoring savvy allowed the Heat to snap their losing skid and put the Lakers to bed.

L.A. has now lost 11 of its last 12 and is still searching for its second win of the month after rattling off a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 16.

Next up for head coach Luke Walton's club will be a Friday battle with the Orlando Magic before Sunday's intracity Christmas showcase with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As for the Heat, they'll attempt to stay hot and enter the weekend with a head of steam when they clash with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening on the second night of a back-to-back. A victory could send their stock trending in the right direction as 2017 approaches.

Postgame Reaction

According to Ganguli, Walton was not thrilled with the way his team performed after they came out of the halftime locker room:

Luke Walton says maybe if they start throwing the first half they'll have more fight in the second half. #sarcasmfont — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 23, 2016

As for Winslow, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra noted the second-year pro has been focused on rounding out his repertoire all year.

"He's working on his game, and you see improvement," he said, according to Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley.

From a more macro perspective, Spoelstra also disclosed that the halftime ceremony honoring Shaquille O'Neal ignited his squad, per Buckley:

Spo said he thinks Shaq jersey retirement provided emotional lift. "Guys saw a vision of what we're trying to build." #Heat — Zach Buckley (@ZachBuckleyNBA) December 23, 2016

Additionally, Spoelstra said the ceremony "definitely had an effect on our players," according to the Miami Herald's Manny Navarro.

"It definitely motivated me a lot," Whiteside added, per Navarro. "I want to be one of them guys to have my number raised up in the rafters."