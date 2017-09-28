LeBron James Day-to-Day After Ankle Injury Suffered in Cavaliers Practice

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James suffered an ankle injury during practice Wednesday.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James is listed as day-to-day. X-rays came back negative after he rolled his left ankle.

James continued to be his all-conquering self in 2016-17, averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. The rebound and assist tallies represented career highs, an impressive achievement considering he turned 32 and was in his 14th season.

James' importance to the Cavaliers is clear, but the numbers further illustrate the gulf in quality for Cleveland between when the four-time MVP is and isn't on the floor.

According to NBA.com, the Cavs had a 7.7 net rating per 100 possessions when James was playing. That number dropped to minus-8.5 when he was on the bench.

The Cavs are entering a new phase as James leads a roster that features newly signed Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose. They have a smaller margin for error heading into the 2017-18 season because Isaiah Thomas may be out until January due to his ailing hip.

James will lead the Cavaliers as far as they are going to go this year. The injury doesn't seem like a significant issue, so expect the team to ease its superstar back into action before the regular season starts Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics.