NFL Teams That Improved the Most Through the 2021 NFL Draft

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Draft picks: CB Jaycee Horn, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., OT Brady Christensen, TE Tommy Tremble, RB Chuba Hubbard, DT Daviyon Nixon, CB Keith Taylor, OG Deonte Brown, WR Shi Smith, LS Thomas Fletcher DT, Phil Hoskins

With the eighth pick, the Carolina Panthers selected Jaycee Horn, who generated a lot of buzz after his impressive pro day.

Horn should start on the boundary, solidifying the Panthers' cornerback group with Donte Jackson and A.J. Bouye on the roster. Carolina needed playmakers on the back end with quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Tom Brady in the division.

Carolina added Daviyon Nixon in the fifth round, another playmaker for its defense. He's an ascending interior pass-rusher who finished with 5.5 sacks this past season. The Iowa product can play on all three downs and looks like an absolute steal on Day 3.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had to like what he saw between Days 2 and 3 of the draft. The Panthers added weapons and pass protection.

Brady Christensen should push for the starting left tackle spot, which puts Greg Little's future in jeopardy if he's not able to move inside. The Panthers' offensive line could have its bookend pass-blockers in the rookie and Taylor Moton.

At 6'3", 344 pounds, Deonte Brown isn't going to seal off defenders with combination blocks, but he can earn a starting job as a massive interior roadblock at guard. Carolina picked him in the sixth round.

Terrace Marshall Jr. went into the draft with some medical question marks. Teams "cooled" on him, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. However, once he steps on the field, Darnold will have a reliable red-zone target. The 6'3", 205-pounder hauled in 23 touchdown passes over his last two years at LSU.

If running back Christian McCaffrey struggles with injuries as he did during the previous campaign, the Panthers can hand off to Chuba Hubbard, who led the FBS in rushing yards (2,094) for the 2019 term. The 6'0", 210-pounder can absorb and push through contact on early downs with the ability to churn out tough yardage if he secures the ball.