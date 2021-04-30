Ifeatu Melifonwu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions CB

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2 1/2"

WEIGHT: 205



POSITIVES:

— Has great length and size.

— Good speed and explosiveness run with receivers.

— Good feet out of breaks with smooth hip swivel.

— Solid tackler who runs through ball-carriers.

— Strong player who is physical in block destruction.



NEGATIVES:

— Struggles with pad level. Will get high and round breaks.

— Has average recovery speed. Can take a few steps to get to top speed.

— Can be lazy in press coverage. Gives inside too easily.



2020 STATISTICS:

54 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 6 PBU





OVERALL:

Melifonwu is an elite athlete with ideal size for a defensive back. He plays with very good strength and an aggressive play style. He is very smooth for his size and is able to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield; along with multiple techniques. When in the right position he has the speed to run deep. Due to his size, he can struggle with change of direction and some double moves. He will have to work to sharpen his man coverage. With his size and skills, Melifonwu could easily fit into a zone scheme. Also with the plus of his size and strong tackling ability, Melifonwu could potentially make the move to safety, if cornerback doesn't work out.

GRADE: 7.4 (potential NFL starter, Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 104/300

POSITION RANK: CB13

PRO COMPARISON: Sean Smith

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

