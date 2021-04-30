    Ifeatu Melifonwu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) lines up during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'2 1/2"

    WEIGHT: 205


    POSITIVES:

    — Has great length and size.

    — Good speed and explosiveness run with receivers.

    — Good feet out of breaks with smooth hip swivel.

    — Solid tackler who runs through ball-carriers.

    — Strong player who is physical in block destruction.


    NEGATIVES:

    — Struggles with pad level. Will get high and round breaks.

    — Has average recovery speed. Can take a few steps to get to top speed.

    — Can be lazy in press coverage. Gives inside too easily.


    2020 STATISTICS:

    54 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 6 PBU



    OVERALL:

    Melifonwu is an elite athlete with ideal size for a defensive back. He plays with very good strength and an aggressive play style. He is very smooth for his size and is able to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield; along with multiple techniques. When in the right position he has the speed to run deep. Due to his size, he can struggle with change of direction and some double moves. He will have to work to sharpen his man coverage. With his size and skills, Melifonwu could easily fit into a zone scheme. Also with the plus of his size and strong tackling ability, Melifonwu could potentially make the move to safety, if cornerback doesn't work out.

    GRADE: 7.4 (potential NFL starter, Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK104/300

    POSITION RANKCB13

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    PRO COMPARISON: Sean Smith

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

    Related

      Alim McNeill Scouting Report

      Alim McNeill Scouting Report
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Alim McNeill Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every Day 2 Pick 🔠

      Grades for every pick from rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft 📲

      Grading Every Day 2 Pick 🔠
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Grading Every Day 2 Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Video: Lions' John Dorsey Prank-Calls Colts' Chris Ballard During Draft

      Video: Lions' John Dorsey Prank-Calls Colts' Chris Ballard During Draft
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Video: Lions' John Dorsey Prank-Calls Colts' Chris Ballard During Draft

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report