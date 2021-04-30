Tommy Tremble NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers TE

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 6'3 3/8"

WEIGHT: 241

POSITIVES

—Move TE who is comfortable splitting out wide or from a wing position and even asked to lead-block from the I-formation in short-yardage sets.

—Good athlete. Fluid mover with good body control at the TE position. Always in control with his routes and able to maintain tight turns on breaks and drop-stepping after the catch.

—Very competitive with his blocking and plays with good pop, hand technique and bend. Consistently fights and brings his hips through and is able to dominate smaller defenders. Doesn’t back down from larger edge players when working in-line.

—Flashes natural hands when the ball did go his way.

NEGATIVES

—Barely any production because of a loaded TE depth chart at Notre Dame.

—Shorter arms and below-average weight will make it an uphill climb to consistently block from in-line.

—Barely showed any form of route tree in college. Natural mover but will need refinement.

2020 STATISTICS

10 G, 19 rec., 218 yards, 11.5 avg.

NOTES

—Father, Greg Tremble, played for one season in the NFL as a DB.

OVERALL

Tommy Tremble did a little bit of everything at Notre Dame, lining up primarily from a wing position or in the backfield but with a smattering of plays from in-line. A very good blocker, he consistently showed play strength, technique and an attitude to get after defenders. Tremble had very little production to speak of in his college career because of a loaded depth chart at the TE position in college and was not asked to run many routes in general—mostly working underneath, but he did flash good overall athleticism and body control and also natural hands when the ball did go his way.

Tremble gets after smaller defenders in the run game, which should carry over to the next level, but his lack of length and size will limit his effectiveness if he has to consistently block edge defenders. However, Tremble flashes the competitiveness and play strength to get the job done, but he will likely be unable to do so for more than a couple of plays a game.

Overall, Tremble’s best ball is in front of him. Teams will really like his competitive and tough nature that pairs well with his good athleticism. He will be useful as a versatile player who can align in the backfield as well as on the wing, be a reliable piece in the passing game and has a lot of traits that special team coaches will love, but his lack of length and need for route running improvement will limit his in-line and true mismatch potential.

GRADE: 7.6/10 (Potential NFL starter, 3rd round)

OVERALL RANK: 76/300

POSITION RANK: TE3

PRO COMPARISON: Lance Kendricks

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice