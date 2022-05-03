Former Bears Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz Allegedly Attacks Media Colleague, Fired from Job

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former All-Pro center Olin Kreutz has been fired from his job with CHGO Sports for allegedly attacking a colleague.

CHGO Sports said in a statement Kreutz "physically attacked" a company employee Monday:

Kreutz responded to the company's statement with a Mike Tyson meme:

Per Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times, Kreutz allegedly grabbed the neck of CHGO Sports' Chicago Bears reporter Adam Hoge "in response to a flippant remark" during a staff meeting.

Agrest noted Hoge didn't require treatment and didn't file a police report.

Kreutz played 14 seasons in the NFL from 1998-2011. The 44-year-old spent the first 13 years of his career with the Bears, making the Pro Bowl six consecutive seasons from 2001-06. The University of Washington alum was named to the All-Pro team twice, including to the first team in 2006.

After electing not to re-sign with the Bears after the 2010 season, Kreutz signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. He only appeared in four games before leaving the team because of disagreements with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

Kreutz admitted in a 2018 radio interview he threw Drew Brees against the wall on his final day with the Saints as he was in the midst of argument with Kromer.

The NFL named Kreutz to the All-Decade Team for the 2000s. He was named of the 100 greatest players in Bears' history as part of the NFL's 100-year celebration during the 2019 season.