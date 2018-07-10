Report: Clint Capela Seeking $100M Contract, Rockets Offer in the '$60M Range'

David Phillip/Associated Press

It does not appear as though restricted free agent Clint Capela and the Houston Rockets are anywhere close to a contract agreement.

ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that Houston's initial offer is in the ballpark of four years and $60 million. Meanwhile, Capela, per MacMahon, is looking for a deal in the range of $100 million over four years, which would be similar to Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams' contract.

