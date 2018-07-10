Report: Clint Capela Seeking $100M Contract, Rockets Offer in the '$60M Range'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) celebrates after he scored against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Phillip)
David Phillip/Associated Press

It does not appear as though restricted free agent Clint Capela and the Houston Rockets are anywhere close to a contract agreement.

ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that Houston's initial offer is in the ballpark of four years and $60 million. Meanwhile, Capela, per MacMahon, is looking for a deal in the range of $100 million over four years, which would be similar to Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams' contract.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Hasn’t Kawhi Been Traded Yet?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Hasn’t Kawhi Been Traded Yet?

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo to the Rockets Makes No Sense Whatsoever

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Melo to the Rockets Makes No Sense Whatsoever

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Undrafted FAs Making Their Case in Summer League

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Undrafted FAs Making Their Case in Summer League

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Melton Playing Like a Draft Day Steal

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Melton Playing Like a Draft Day Steal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report