Matt Barnes Would Love to See Kobe Bryant Unretire, Join LeBron James on Lakers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Matt Barnes is all about embracing chaos for the Los Angeles Lakers.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Barnes said it "would be dope" for Kobe Bryant to come out of retirement and play with the Lakers alongside LeBron James, who agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

As some have noted, putting James in Los Angeles creates an interesting dynamic for those fans who spent years idolizing Bryant:

Now, imagine Kobe and LeBron actually suiting up for the Lakers at the same time. The team would be must-watch television every night.

Alas, basketball fans won't be able to revel in the drama until Bryant emulates Michael Jordan one more time and stages a comeback after years away from the game.