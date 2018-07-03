Lakers Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, John Wall, More Deals Targeted

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers are to add a superstar to join LeBron James this summer, the prevailing belief has been Kawhi Leonard would be the target. But they could be casting a far wider net than that. 

According to Chris Sheridan of GetMoreSports.com, "A number of trade options are being considered by Lakers executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, and names that are being bandied about include Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal and John Wall...among others."

                        

