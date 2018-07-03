5 Trades the Rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers Should Explore

0 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With LeBron James agreeing to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be diving head first into a full rebuild.

They already have a small collection of talent to start with, headlined by No. 8 overall pick Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman and Rodney Hood (restricted free agent). These four should be retained no matter what.

From there, the Cavs have some attractive trade pieces that should interest contending teams. Kevin Love, an All-Star the past two seasons, is the obvious headliner here. Others like Kyle Korver, George Hill and Jordan Clarkson could help with a playoff push as well.

The Cavaliers would love to move Tristan Thompson and JR Smith, but their contracts and declining production shouldn't interest anyone. Cleveland just needs to let those deals ride out rather than attach a pick for the sake of getting rid of them.

The Cavs also shouldn't be in any great hurry to trade players, either. Letting someone like Love inflate his numbers and value during the regular season and moving him before the trade deadline would be a wise move.

To kick off the rebuild, here are five trades Cleveland can make to improve its future.