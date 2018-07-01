HoopsHype: Anonymous Players Think Thunder Will Move On from Carmelo Anthony

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

At least two anonymous NBA players reportedly believe the Oklahoma City Thunder will move on from forward Carmelo Anthony this summer, according to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, with the organization facing a massive luxury tax bill. 

"I don't think Paul George would have returned to OKC if the roster was going to be the same," one player reportedly told Kennedy. "They already re-signed [Jerami] Grant... [Moving on from] Carmelo makes the most sense."

The other player added: "I think the Thunder are getting rid of 'Melo. Then, I think newly stretched 'Melo joins the Houston Rockets or joins LeBron James wherever he lands."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    BS Meter on Latest LeBron Rumors and More

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BS Meter on Latest LeBron Rumors and More

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nuggets Want to Meet with LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nuggets Want to Meet with LeBron

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How OKC's Wild Gamble for Paul George Paid Off

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    How OKC's Wild Gamble for Paul George Paid Off

    Royce Young
    via ESPN.com

    Russ Throws Huge Party for PG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Throws Huge Party for PG

    Royce Young
    via ESPN.com