HoopsHype: Anonymous Players Think Thunder Will Move On from Carmelo Anthony

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

At least two anonymous NBA players reportedly believe the Oklahoma City Thunder will move on from forward Carmelo Anthony this summer, according to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, with the organization facing a massive luxury tax bill.

"I don't think Paul George would have returned to OKC if the roster was going to be the same," one player reportedly told Kennedy. "They already re-signed [Jerami] Grant... [Moving on from] Carmelo makes the most sense."

The other player added: "I think the Thunder are getting rid of 'Melo. Then, I think newly stretched 'Melo joins the Houston Rockets or joins LeBron James wherever he lands."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.