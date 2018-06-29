Jabari Parker Rumors: 76ers, Kings, Jazz Among Potential Suitors

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the Milwaukee Bucks mull what to do with restricted free agent Jabari Parker this summer, the 23-year-old will have no shortage of suitors on the market.

Per NBA reporter Gery Woelfel, the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz are among the potential teams that could pursue Parker.

