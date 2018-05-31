NBA Mock Draft: Predicting Every Pick as 2018 Finals Begin

11 of 15

11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (Michigan State, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Bridges should be a draft-night target for the Hornets, who need offense from both forward spots. He would work best as a small-ball stretch 4 alongside Dwight Howard, though continued progress on his shot-creating and off-the-dribble scoring should mean Bridges could also play next to Marvin Williams.

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Collin Sexton (Alabama, PG/SG, Freshman)

The Clippers could take Sexton to pair with Lou Williams and form a high-powered scoring backcourt duo. He'll need to work on running an offense, but Sexton should be able to apply pressure at both ends right away with his driving explosiveness and defensive intensity.

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams (Texas A&M, C, Sophomore)

After taking a guard, the Clippers should address their frontcourt with Williams, who can replace DeAndre Jordan by bringing similarly elite athleticism to the center spot. Even if his offensive skills never take off, Williams has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Jordan and Clint Capela as impact centers due to their finishing, rebounding and defense.

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)

The Nuggets are deep, but they could use a more traditional passing point guard next to Jamal Murray. Gilgeous-Alexander would give them a facilitator and versatile backcourt defender who would allow Murray to focus on scoring. Between the league going smaller and Gary Harris' defense, Denver can get away with Harris and Murray working the wings.

15. Washington Wizards: Kevin Knox (Kentucky, SF/PF, Freshman)

Even with Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the fold, the Wizards could take Knox as the best player available, one who can play both the 3 and 4. A 6'9" face-up scorer with three-point range, Knox works mostly off the ball, though the 18-year-old has plenty of time and room to improve his on-ball creating.

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova, SG, Sophomore)

One of the biggest predraft risers, DiVincenzo should win over Phoenix with his athleticism, versatility and effort. He comes off as a high-floor role player for his ability to shoot, pass and make energy plays.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech, SG/SF, Freshman)

The Bucks can overlook Smith's lack of production since his age, athleticism, raw defensive ability and flashes of shooting and passing suggest there is more to come. He would work from either wing position, though the goal would be for him to play 2-guard once his jumper improves and handle tightens.

18. San Antonio Spurs: Elie Okobo (France, PG, 1997)

Okobo has suddenly become one of the draft's most fascinating prospects, particularly after going for 44 points on 17 shots in a Pro A playoff game last week. The Spurs could use both young talent and shooting, and Okobo (41.8 3FG%) checks both boxes.

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Jerome Robinson (Boston College, SG, Junior)

Athletic with good positional size, Robinson averaged 24.3 points and 3.4 assists during ACC conference play this past season. He's in the mix for the most slept-on prospect in the country due to Boston College's lack of success. Robinson should be able to bring more attention to his potential during workouts.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Kevin Huerter (Maryland, SF, Sophomore)

No team averaged fewer three-point makes per game this past season than the Wolves. Arguably the combine's biggest riser, Huerter is one of the draft's top shooters, but he's also a multidimensional wing for his underrated playmaking ability.