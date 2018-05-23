Chris Paul Hopes Basketball Helps People 'Ease Their Minds' After HS Shooting

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Chris Paul offered a heartfelt message to the city of Houston and those affected by the Santa Fe High School shooting as the Rockets begin preparations for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

"The city of Houston, we gonna need you," Paul told TNT's Kristen Ledlow following the Rockets' 95-92 Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night. "We gonna need you Game 5. You know, the city's been through a tough time with the things in Santa Fe, but man, I don't know. Hopefully basketball can be a way that people can come and ease their minds, if only for a second. So Houston, we coming home."

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

Paul's comments came four days after suspected gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis shot and killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

"It's scary that that's becoming the norm here," Paul told reporters hours after the news broke. "We got to do something about it, because I can't imagine something like that taking place with my kids."

Toyota Center will host Game 5 Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET as the Rockets eye a 3-2 series lead.