Chris Paul, James Harden Dominate as Rockets Knock Off Warriors in Game 4

The Houston Rockets evened the Western Conference Finals at 2-2 behind a pair of outstanding efforts from James Harden and Chris Paul in Game 4 Tuesday at Oracle Arena.

Harden scored 30 points in the 95-92 win over the Golden State Warriors, including a ferocious dunk over Draymond Green in the second quarter.

He also stepped up on the defensive end with three steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Paul was just as impressive with 27 points on 10-of-20 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three-point range.

The rest of the Rockets were just 9-of-31 (29 percent) from the field, but the superstar backcourt did enough to lead the team to an important road victory.