Red-Hot Stephen Curry Leads Warriors to Game 3 Blowout vs. James Harden, Rockets

Red-Hot Stephen Curry Leads Warriors to Game 3 Blowout vs. James Harden, RocketsMay 21, 2018
The Golden State Warriors took a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals with a 126-85 victory Sunday night at home at Oracle Arena.
Stephen Curry led all scorers with 35 points, while Kevin Durant chipped in with 25. Draymond Green posted his first double-double of the series (10 points, 17 rebounds).
Golden State did well to keep James Harden in check for the most part, holding him to 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting.
In the first two games, Curry was a combined 2-of-13 from beyond the arc. That didn't matter too much in Game 1, as the Rockets had no answer for Durant. Curry's poor shooting was a bigger factor in Game 2, when Houston ran Golden State off the floor.
The Rockets have a chance of dethroning the reigning champions if Curry isn't himself. The Warriors become basically unbeatable when the two-time MVP is at his best.
Curry had 18 points in the third quarter alone as he brought Oracle Arena to life. His hot shooting in that quarter helped eliminate any chance of a Houston comeback in the second half.
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano
US: wow steph has really struggling in this game so fa-- STEPH: https://t.co/3ZPgWMH2Dx
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Watching that Steph-fueled Golden State explosion made me feel a little sorry for LeBron.
Opposing teams can only do so much to guard a team that can call upon Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green—a group that includes two of this generation's best scorers. If this version of Curry continues showing up in the playoffs, then Golden State is likely to have another easy path to an NBA title.
Warriors Dismantle Rockets' Comeback Hopes With Dominant 3rd Quarter
At halftime, the Rockets trailed 54-43. An 11-point deficit wasn't impossible to overcome, even in raucous Oracle Arena, given the strength of Houston's offense. Then, the Warriors opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run.
Amy Lawrence @ALawRadio
A 10-0 run and a 14-0 run in a single quarter. Wowzers, like an avalanche. #Curry #Warriors #NBAPlayoffs
Charles Tiu @charlestiu
The Warriors come out with their usual third quarter dominance and one of their usual “runs”, this one a 10-0 run in less than 2 minutes. Game over.
Houston responded with a run of its own, but that did little to stem the game's tide.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Not sure the rope-a-dope was a sound strategy, but Rockets answer the 10-0 Warriors run with a 10-2 run coming back. Rockets will have to hit a bunch o' 3s. So far, not getting them.
The third quarter is generally when Golden State has put teams to the sword this year. According to NBA.com, the Warriors had an absurd 18.5 net rating in the third quarter during the regular season, which was best in the league. The Denver Nuggets were second, with a 7.8 net rating.
How the Rockets handle the remaining third quarters will determine whether they can overcome their series deficit. Allowing Golden State to build momentum coming out of halftime is a recipe for disaster.
The Rockets had a 14-point halftime lead in Game 2, and that may be what it takes to counter the inevitable second-half surge from the Warriors in Game 4.
Banged Up Chris Paul's Nightmare Night Keeps Rockets Grounded
Chris Paul finished with a relatively empty double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds), as the Rockets were minus-18 with him on the floor. He also had just four assists, tied for his second-fewest this postseason.
Many wondered whether Paul was carrying an injury, which led to his underwhelming performance.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Asked #Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni in pregame if CP3 was playing hurt. He said no. Well, kind of. Maybe. But he's gonna have to play. Chris Paul's first half: 3 pts (1-of 7 FG), 1 assist, 7 rebounds, 2 turnovers.
Ben DuBose @BenDuBose
Chris Paul was 2-of-11 prior to checking back in with 3:17 left. Important to see how he finishes (now 4-of-13). How much of his struggles are health, how much is randomness, how much is genuinely being in a slump, etc. #Rockets
Dieter Kurtenbach @dkurtenbach
D’Antoni on Chris Paul’s possible lower-leg/ foot injury pregame: “No, we talked, there is nothing wrong at all… I don’t perceive any problem.”
Whatever the reason, the Rockets can't afford to have Paul failing to be a true No. 2 scoring option behind Harden. Houston isn't going to get 68 points from the trio of Trevor Ariza, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker—as they did in Game 2—in every game.
For Paul, another playoff exit where he has a nondescript final series would erase a lot of the goodwill and praise he generated from finally reaching a conference finals.
Another Conference Finals Game, Another Blowout
Fans hoping to see any drama over the past week have been left wanting. None of the six conference finals games have been decided by single digits, and Sunday's blowout reached historic proportions.
StatMuse @statmuse
The @warriors' 41-point victory tonight was their biggest in an #NBAPlayoffs game in franchise history. https://t.co/Ibnpgn8KrF It was also the worst playoff loss #Rockets franchise history. https://t.co/xSLCb9x2O6 https://t.co/k5cYtpdqAR
That trend looks more likely to continue in the Western Conference Finals based on Curry's showing. As good as the Rockets were in the regular season, the Warriors remain a class apart when they are operating at full capacity.
The Cleveland Cavaliers humbled the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals following two decisive defeats. The Celtics have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this year, so the gulf between them and the Cavs should close when they meet again Monday night.
Regardless, it would be nice to see some games go down to the wire.
What's Next?
A return to Oracle Arena for Game 4 is set for Tuesday night. Losing Game 3 could be devastating for the Rockets, since it opens the door for the Warriors to build an almost insurmountable 3-1 series lead before things shift back to Toyota Center.
D'Antoni: Rockets 'Played Soft' in Game 3 Blowout