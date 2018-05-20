LeBron James Jokes 'Don't Try It at Home' About His Difficult Passes

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has a word of warning for his fans: Don't try to replicate his passes at home.

"They're all pretty difficult…don't try it at home," James said of his passing after tallying 27 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in Cleveland's 116-86 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday.

This isn't the first time James has offered a warning.

He issued the same sentiment after connecting on a buzzer-beater in Game 3 of Cleveland's second-round series against the Toronto Raptors:

That Toronto series was a sweep, while James and the Cavaliers are still down 2-1 against Boston. However, they have a home contest Monday where they can tie the series against a Celtics team that is an ugly 1-5 on the road this postseason.