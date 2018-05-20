LeBron James Jokes 'Don't Try It at Home' About His Difficult Passes

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, and Tristan Thompson walk off the court after the team's 116-86 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has a word of warning for his fans: Don't try to replicate his passes at home.

"They're all pretty difficult…don't try it at home," James said of his passing after tallying 27 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in Cleveland's 116-86 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday.

This isn't the first time James has offered a warning.

He issued the same sentiment after connecting on a buzzer-beater in Game 3 of Cleveland's second-round series against the Toronto Raptors:

That Toronto series was a sweep, while James and the Cavaliers are still down 2-1 against Boston. However, they have a home contest Monday where they can tie the series against a Celtics team that is an ugly 1-5 on the road this postseason.

Related

    LeBron Jokes About Difficult Passes:'Don't Try It at Home'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Jokes About Difficult Passes:'Don't Try It at Home'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Finally Have the Blueprint to Beat the Celtics

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cavs Finally Have the Blueprint to Beat the Celtics

    Scott Sargent
    via Bleacher Report

    Tristan Turns Around a Matchup Once Favorable for Boston

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Tristan Turns Around a Matchup Once Favorable for Boston

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Lue Had No Reason Why Hood Didn't Play 😬

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Lue Had No Reason Why Hood Didn't Play 😬

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report