Former NBA Player Glen Davis Arrested on Drug Possession, Distribution Charges

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Former NBA power forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis was reportedly arrested in February and charged with seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

According to ABC 2's Brian Kuebler, Davis was arrested at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen, Maryland, on Feb. 7 after police responded to a complaint about an odor of marijuana coming from his room.

Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber said that when officers entered the room they found 126 grams of marijuana, $92,164 and "a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics."

According to Kubler, "the ledger was of names of people of who owed money along with baggies for individual packaging of a quarter pound of marijuana."

Davis is reportedly scheduled to be in court sometime in early April.

The 32-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA and won a title as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Following four years in Boston, David spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Orlando Magic before making a move to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis last hit the NBA hardwood in May 2015.