NBA Agent Dan Fegan Dies at Age 56 After Car Accident

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2018

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

NBA agent Dan Fegan died Sunday at the age of 56 after a car accident near Aspen, Colorado.

Erica Robbie of the Aspen Times reported the news, noting the Colorado State Patrol confirmed the SUV he was driving was hit by a bus Sunday morning.

A 2016 Forbes piece called Fegan at the time "one of the industry's most respected basketball agents" and listed DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Chandler Parsons and Ricky Rubio among his clients. "Fegan has developed an outstanding reputation for his pragmatic approach to contract negotiation and client representation," the piece stated.

Parsons and Howard reacted to Fegan's death on Twitter:

According to Robbie, Fegan "had a very public split last March with the Independent Sports & Entertainment agency he worked for. The two sides were involved in a lawsuit after he was fired."

Robbie noted a 29-year-old woman and Fegan's five-year-old son were also in the SUV he was driving and were airlifted to a hospital in Denver after the accident, confirmed Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton.

