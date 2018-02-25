NBA Agent Dan Fegan Dies at Age 56 After Car Accident

NBA Agent Dan Fegan Dies at Age 56 After Car AccidentFebruary 25, 2018
NBA agent Dan Fegan died Sunday at the age of 56 after a car accident near Aspen, Colorado.
Erica Robbie of the Aspen Times reported the news, noting the Colorado State Patrol confirmed the SUV he was driving was hit by a bus Sunday morning.
A 2016 Forbes piece called Fegan at the time "one of the industry's most respected basketball agents" and listed DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Chandler Parsons and Ricky Rubio among his clients. "Fegan has developed an outstanding reputation for his pragmatic approach to contract negotiation and client representation," the piece stated.
Parsons and Howard reacted to Fegan's death on Twitter:
Chandler Parsons @ChandlerParsons
I can’t believe you are gone. I am forever grateful for what you did for me and will never forget that. This isn’t fair but i know you are in a better place and we will have a glass of red again someday. #RipDanFegan https://t.co/uyQXuXaQuC2018-2-26 01:01:57
Dwight Howard @DwightHoward
My heart and prayers go out to the family, especially Dan’s young son who was apparently injured in this accident. #RestWithGod 🙏🏾 https://t.co/WDNwWRNqvR2018-2-26 02:40:45
According to Robbie, Fegan "had a very public split last March with the Independent Sports & Entertainment agency he worked for. The two sides were involved in a lawsuit after he was fired."
Robbie noted a 29-year-old woman and Fegan's five-year-old son were also in the SUV he was driving and were airlifted to a hospital in Denver after the accident, confirmed Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton.
