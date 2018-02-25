Zaza Pachulia Says Russell Westbrook Calling Him a Dirty Player Is 'Childish'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Zaza Pachulia denied Russell Westbrook's claim that the center intentionally fell on him in an effort to injure him during Golden State's 112-80 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and called the accusations "childish."

"I don't want to go back and forth on those kind of things," Pachulia said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "That's not the case."

After the game, Westbrook suggested that Pachulia fell over him on purpose after Westbrook missed a basket in the third quarter and fell to the floor alongside Warriors guard Nick Young.

"Nobody touched me. He fell over my leg," Westbrook noted. "He tried to hurt me. But hey, that's how it goes."

Westbrook also said he thought Pachulia was a dirty player, and Paul George wasn't willing to pardon him, either.