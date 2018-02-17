NBPA, NBA Referees Meet to Approve Measures Improving Communication

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The National Basketball Players Association and National Basketball Referees Association held a meeting Saturday to improve communication and overall relations between the sides.

Per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com's The Undefeated, the NBPA and NBRA released the following joint statement regarding the meeting:

The players association and referees discussed a number of topics, including Respect for the Game rules and how rules might be tweaked.

They also talked about setting up additional meetings.

In the wake of several public spats between players and referees, the NBA announced an initiative to improve relations between the camps in January.

Per Sam Amick of USA Today, NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Referee Operations Michelle Johnson and Vice President of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen were chosen to lead the initiative.

The NBA laid out a five-pronged plan that included meetings with officials from all 30 NBA teams, re-emphasis on Respect for the Game rules, further education regarding the rules, further training for referees and increase opportunities for engagement.

In January, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told Anthony Slater of The Athletic (h/t Jack Maloney of CBSSports.com) that the relationship between players and referees was "horrible" and said it was "ruining the game."

According to Amick, technical foul fines may increase next season as part of the NBA's plan.

Many of the NBA's best players have racked up technical fouls this season. Green leads the league with 14, while Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder has 12 and Warriors forward Kevin Durant has 11.