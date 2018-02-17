NBPA, NBA Referees Meet to Approve Measures Improving Communication

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2018

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors talks to referee Brian Forte #45 during their NBA game against the Miami Heat at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The National Basketball Players Association and National Basketball Referees Association held a meeting Saturday to improve communication and overall relations between the sides.

Per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com's The Undefeated, the NBPA and NBRA released the following joint statement regarding the meeting:

The players association and referees discussed a number of topics, including Respect for the Game rules and how rules might be tweaked.

They also talked about setting up additional meetings.

In the wake of several public spats between players and referees, the NBA announced an initiative to improve relations between the camps in January.

Per Sam Amick of USA Today, NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Referee Operations Michelle Johnson and Vice President of Referee Training and Development Monty McCutchen were chosen to lead the initiative.

The NBA laid out a five-pronged plan that included meetings with officials from all 30 NBA teams, re-emphasis on Respect for the Game rules, further education regarding the rules, further training for referees and increase opportunities for engagement.

In January, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told Anthony Slater of The Athletic (h/t Jack Maloney of CBSSports.com) that the relationship between players and referees was "horrible" and said it was "ruining the game."

According to Amick, technical foul fines may increase next season as part of the NBA's plan.

Many of the NBA's best players have racked up technical fouls this season. Green leads the league with 14, while Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder has 12 and Warriors forward Kevin Durant has 11.

Related

    Silver Proud of LeBron, KD's Replies to Fox News Host

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Proud of LeBron, KD's Replies to Fox News Host

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Durant Is Speaking to Russ: 'It's All Love'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Durant Is Speaking to Russ: 'It's All Love'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Nash, Ray Allen Among Stacked Class of HoF Finalists

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steve Nash, Ray Allen Among Stacked Class of HoF Finalists

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Talks 1-and-Done Rule, Playoff Seeding

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Talks 1-and-Done Rule, Playoff Seeding

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report