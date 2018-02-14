Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Ownership Approved DeAndre Jordan Deal Before Deadline

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Prior to the bevy of deals the Cleveland Cavaliers made ahead of last week's NBA trade deadline, Cavs ownership reportedly approved a trade for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal would have sent Jae Crowder, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert and Cleveland's 2018 first-round draft pick to L.A. for Jordan.

The trade reportedly hit a snag, however, when the Clippers wanted to get a third team involved to take Shumpert and a draft pick in exchange for a center as part of the swap.

With the Clippers reportedly unwilling to take Shumpert, JR Smith or Tristan Thompson in the trade, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman turned his attention to the L.A. Lakers.

Altman settled on sending Frye, Isaiah Thomas and Cleveland's 2018 first-round pick to the Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

He also acquired guards Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-team trade that sent Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Utah Jazz, and Shumpert and Joe Johnson to the Sacramento Kings.

Cleveland also shipped Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat for a heavily protected second-round draft pick.

The Clippers decided to hang on to Jordan despite previously trading power forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.

Jordan is a one-time All-Star who figures to be the centerpiece of the Clippers during the stretch run, as they are just a half-game out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Early returns on Cleveland's decisions are positive, as it has won four consecutive games, including three in a row since the deals were made.

The Cavs dominated the Boston Celtics, 121-99, on Sunday, and followed it up with a 120-112 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Cleveland had lost nine of its previous 13 games before the current winning streak, but it is now securely third in the Eastern Conference with a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards at 34-22.