Bulls Rookie Lauri Markkanen Becomes Fastest Player to 100 Career 3-Pointers

Fact: Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen reached 100 career three-pointers in just his 41st game on Monday, becoming the quickest to ever reach that mark. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard previously held the record at 44 games.

