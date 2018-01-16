Bulls Rookie Lauri Markkanen Becomes Fastest Player to 100 Career 3-Pointers

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 16, 2018

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen shoots against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Fact: Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen reached 100 career three-pointers in just his 41st game on Monday, becoming the quickest to ever reach that mark. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard previously held the record at 44 games.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: Chicago Bulls

