Report: Blake Griffin, Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Discussed by Clippers, T-Wolves

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly contacted the Minnesota Timberwolves with a trade proposal involving Blake Griffin and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported the Clippers' trade offer.

The proposed deal wouldn't seem to make a lot of sense for the Timberwolves. Towns has two more years on his rookie contract with a $6.2 million salary this season and $7.8 million in 2018-19, per Spotrac.

The Timberwolves are also in an excellent position with their current crop of talent. They lead the Northwest Division with a 28-16 record after Friday's win over the New York Knicks. Towns leads the team with 11.9 rebounds per game and ranks second with 20.2 points per game.

Griffin just signed a five-year max contract worth $173 million with the Clippers last summer. He's had issues staying healthy throughout his career, including missing 21 games last year and 16 already this season.

The Clippers have turned their season around with nine wins in their last 12 games to trail the New Orleans Pelicans by one game for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.