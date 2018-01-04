Stephen Curry Praises Trae Young, Calls Oklahoma Star 'Unbelievable'

Tyler Drabek/Associated Press

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry said University of Oklahoma standout freshman Trae Young is "unbelievable."

The Golden State Warriors superstar was asked about Young after the Dubs' victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night and gushed about the Sooners guard's skill set.

"Just the confidence that he plays with," Curry told reporters. "I call it flair, but it seems like he's always composed and knows what he's trying to do with the ball in his hand. He shoots a lot of deep 3s and has a creativity to his game that's cool to watch."

Young is running away in the Naismith College Player of the Year race by averaging 29.4 points, 10.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals across his first 13 college games. He's shooting 47.1 percent from the field, including 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The 19-year-old Oklahoma native told Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal this week he developed his own playing style by watching Curry's games with the Warriors.

"I would record every game," he said. "I'd watch before I went to bed or the next day. I watched how he played, how the Warriors moved without the ball and how Steph got everyone involved and still created for himself. I loved watching Steph's game."

Young also noted the Golden State stalwart has helped change basketball into a game where aggressive offensive point guards can thrive: "I feel like it's you shoot a 3 or you get all the way to the rim. The game has shifted in the direction that I play."

The Sooners' budding star will be tested over the next couple weeks. OU is set for three straight games against ranked opponents starting Saturday when it travels to face No. 6 West Virginia, which ranks 11th in the nation in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com.

It's the first of several challenges Young will face during the second half of the campaign if he wants to keep his scoring average above Curry's during his final year at Davidson (28.6).