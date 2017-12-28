Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett Traded to G League's Maine Red Claws

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2017

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Anthony Bennett, the first overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been traded from the Northern Arizona Suns to the Maine Red Claws in of the NBA's G League.   

The Red Claws announced their acquisition of Bennett and a 2018 third-round G League draft pick from the Suns on Thursday. 

In 14 games with the Suns this season, Bennett is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 54.8 percen shooting from the field.

Bennett is one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history. The 24-year-old averaged 4.4 points per game and shot 39.2 percent in 151 games over four seasons with the Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets from 2013-17.

After his rookie season with the Cavaliers, Bennett was part of the three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland. His last appearance in an NBA game was with the Nets on Jan. 5 in a 121-109 loss against the Indiana Pacers. 

