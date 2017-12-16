Lorenzen Wright's Ex-Wife Arrested in Connection with Former NBA Player's Murder

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright, was arrested in California on Friday in connection with the former NBA player's 2010 death.

Zach Crenshaw of WHBQ passed along the news and noted Deborah Marion, the mother of the 1996 first-round draft pick, said police told her Sherra will be charged with murder.

The Commercial Appeal previously reported Billy Turner had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder last Tuesday.

"The Lorenzen Wright case has stayed in the public eye for many years," Memphis Police director Michael Rallings said. "We said many times that we had never stopped investigating."

Along with Turner and Wright, "several others" could face charges as the investigation continues, per Mearl Purvis of WHBQ.

Memphis Police found a gun in a Walnut, Mississippi, lake last month that the department believes is related to Wright's death.

"It's believed that this is the murder weapon," police spokesman Louis Brownlee told reporters.

Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated reviewed the cold case in October 2015, noting Wright made a 911 call on July 19, 2010, that featured at least nine gunshots and his body was recovered nine days later in a wooded area in southeast Memphis.

Crenshaw reported the case's indictment file remains sealed so the official charges against Sherra Wright, which weren't listed within the California booking information, are unknown.