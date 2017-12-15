Ray Allen Stalking Case Dropped by Accuser

Thos Robinson/Getty Images

A man who accused former NBA star Ray Allen of stalking and making threats against him has dropped the case, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ, Bryant Coleman dropped a temporary restraining order against Allen that was granted to him in Florida.

In November, Coleman alleged that he and Allen were in a relationship for three years and that a man he believed to be Allen threatened to strangle him over the phone.

Coleman also alleged that Allen said he wanted to "ensure that I went away and never opened my mouth again," and that "he said he wanted me to get what I deserved."

The accuser said Allen spied on him and had his associates follow him in his Florida community.

In response to Coleman's allegations, Allen's lawyer told TMZ Sports:

"There has never been and never will be a relationship or friendship between Ray Allen and Mr. Coleman. They have never met and never have spoken. Ray obviously hasn't threatened anyone. Any statement or inference otherwise is a complete fabrication. Ray wants nothing to do with Mr. Coleman, who obviously has some serious issues with understanding the difference between fact and fantasy."

In November, Allen said in legal documents that he was the victim of catfishing by a man who posed as women. Allen said he ended the relationship, but the man would post on social media about Allen and his family and even went to Allen's wife's restaurant, per TMZ Sports.

Allen has been married to Shannon Walker Williams since 2008, and they have four children together.

The 42-year-old Allen spent 18 NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

He is a 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion who ranks first all time with 2,973 three-point field goals made.

Allen last played during the 2013-14 season with the Heat.