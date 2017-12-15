Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers (14-13) will attempt to snap a 16-game series losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-14) on Friday as small home favorites. The 76ers have not defeated the Thunder since 2008, also going 5-11 against the spread, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Point spread: The 76ers opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 210, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 108.8-104.4, 76ers (NBA picks on every game).

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

Oklahoma City has dominated Philadelphia for nearly a decade, and this is a huge matchup for the team's confidence, the second stop on a three-game road trip. The Thunder earned a much-needed 100-95 victory against the Indiana Pacers to open the trip on Wednesday, with Paul George beating his former team despite a poor effort.

George scored just 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting, and he should be more relaxed here in Philly. They are trying to reach the .500 mark for the first time since November 15.

Why the 76ers can cover the spread

The 76ers have a lot more talent than they did during the entire series skid, and they are playing well together even though they have lost four of their last five.

They ended a four-game losing streak with an impressive 118-112 overtime win Tuesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road with Joel Embiid totaling 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his return after missing two games. Oklahoma City's Steven Adams will have his hands full with Embiid, who is having an All-Star season.

Smart betting pick

The Thunder may have a Big Three with George, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, but they are no match for the Big Two of Embiid and Ben Simmons. This is the middle of Oklahoma City's trip, with Anthony set to face his former team at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Thunder have dropped the first game of a back-to-back set four consecutive times both straight up and ATS, with all of them coming this season.

Motivation will be much higher for Philadelphia here, as the team is off until Monday and catching Oklahoma City in a great spot. Bet the Sixers to win and cover.

NBA betting trends

Oklahoma City is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games.

Oklahoma City is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games on the road.

The total has gone under in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.

NBA betting trends

Oklahoma City is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games.

Oklahoma City is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games on the road.

The total has gone under in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.