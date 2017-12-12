    Lorenzen Wright's Suspected Killer Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright at the team's media day Monday, Sept. 29, 2008, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
    Mark Duncan/Associated Press

    Billy Turner, the man who has been charged in the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, has entered a plea of not guilty.

    Per the Associated Press, Turner's attorney John Keith Perry entered his client's not-guilty plea on Tuesday during an arraignment hearing. 

    Wright's body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on the outskirts of Memphis in July 2010 after his family reported him missing. 

    The case remained cold for years before Memphis police announced last month they found a gun in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi that they believe was used to murder Wright. 

    Turner was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Dec. 5 and held on $1 million bond, per the AP's Adrian Sainz

    Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA from 1996-2008 with five different teams. He was a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1996. 

