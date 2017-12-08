Chris Bosh's Mom Named as Suspect in Texas Drug Trafficking Sting

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Freida Bosh, the mother of longtime NBA forward Chris Bosh, was named by the DeSoto City Police Department as a suspect on a search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation.

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported police raided a Texas home where Freida allegedly lives, though the home is believed to be owned by Chris, and seized "a large amount of drug paraphernalia was recovered consistent with narcotics trafficking."

A police department representative told TMZ Sports nobody has been arrested related to the case, which they stated includes trafficking crack cocaine and heroin.

In addition, a source told the outlet it doesn't appear the former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star has any connection to the alleged crimes.

"We don't believe Chris has any connection short of owning the house," the source said.

Bosh hasn't played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season due to concerns about blood clot issues.

The 33-year-old Texas native told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck (via Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post) on The Full 48 podcast he hasn't ruled out an NBA return.

"That's still there in front of me," Bosh said. "The window is still open. Once I close the doors, it's closed. I don't open it back up. That's kind of me as a human being. That's just one of the things about me. … But yeah, for me, I don't close anything until I'm officially done. So until that day, I will definitely let everybody know when that day comes, if it comes soon."

He's won two NBA championships and earned 11 All-Star selections across 13 seasons.