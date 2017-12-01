DeAndre Jordan Reportedly Trade Target of Bucks, Raptors, Wizards, Timberwolves

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

A slew of potential suitors have reportedly emerged for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

According to the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel, the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves are the clubs that "have shown the most interest in Jordan" to date.

Woelfel added the Bucks are making a "concerted push" to nab Jordan after they bolstered their backcourt last month by acquiring point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns.

But if the Bucks want to nab Jordan—who could hit free agency next summer if he declines his $24.1 million player option—it will reportedly cost them quite a bit.

According to Woelfel, the Clippers have circled big man John Henson, reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and swingman Khris Middleton as their preferred targets in any trade involving Jordan and "are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them."

It's currently unclear which players the Clippers could be interested in trade discussions with the Raptors, Timberwolves or Wizards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have also been connected to Jordan.

Citing a league source, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions "would consider" trading Tristan Thompson in order to acquire the the All-Star center.

But with the Feb. 8 trade deadline still over two months away, the Clippers have plenty of time to decide which route they want to take as they tinker with the idea of restocking their asset pool in the midst of a season that's been marred by injuries to Patrick Beverley, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari.