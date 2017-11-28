James Harden Sets Rockets Franchise Scoring Record with Electric Start to Season

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets defeated the Brooklyn Nets 117-103 on Monday night. Small forward James Harden led the charge for the Rockets, logging 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes.

His most recent high-scoring effort set Harden apart from any member of the Rockets before him, becoming the first player in team history to score at least 20 points in each of the team's first 20 games of a season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Through Houston's first 20 games, Harden has racked up eight double-doubles and two triple-doubles. His 31.7 points per game also rank first in the league, as do his 9.8 assists per game.

While entertaining to watch, Harden has also been efficient with his prolific scoring ability. Through Monday's action, he's shot 45.6 percent from the field, 85.9 percent from the free-throw line, and a career-best 40.7 percent beyond the arc.

The 28-year-old Arizona State product has also put on a clinic over the month of November. Through 12 November tilts, Harden has scored more than 30 points on eight occasions. His efforts have propelled the Rockets to a 16-4 record, leading the mighty Golden State Warriors—who stand at 15-5—for the best record in the Western Conference.

Following a 2016-17 season that saw Houston go 55-27, the Rockets acquired Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade over the summer. After suffering a knee injury on opening night, Paul missed 14 games. However, he has since returned, making the Rockets an even larger force to be reckoned with in the talent-rich Western Conference.

The Rockets next play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers and will take aim at winning their sixth consecutive contest.