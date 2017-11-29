NBA Rumors: BS Meter on Marc Gasol, Jahlil Okafor and Other Hot Topics

1 of 5

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

There are several ways to view head coach David Fizdale's firing, as ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. But the clearest framing is as a simple choosing of sides.

A discord existed between Fizdale and Marc Gasol for a long time, according to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, and an eight-game losing streak that came to a head with an unhappy Gasol benched for the entire fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets clinched it.

After the game, Gasol aired his frustration with the benching, via Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

"I don't like it one bit. I'm more (angry) than I can show, and frustrated. But for the benefit of the team, I've got to show good leadership and continue to do my job. ...

"If I start venting, that would be counterproductive. But at the end of the day, I'm as competitive as anybody. I hate not playing. That's what I value most. If I'm not out there, I'm not valued. I'm sure they knew that would hurt me the most."

The Grizzlies made the same decision most teams do when faced with a coach vs. superstar standoff, even if Marc Stein of the New York Times reports Gasol didn't lay down an ultimatum. Firing the widely respected Fizdale was rash, and it would seem to indicate Memphis is all-in on its aging star.

But what if Gasol agitates for a trade anyway? After all, firing Fizdale doesn't cure the Grizzlies' ailments. It doesn't undo huge deals for Mike Conley or Chandler Parsons, both of whom have had significant injury issues in the past and haven't moved past them this year. It doesn't amend the series of botched drafts and player development failures. It doesn't add depth to a roster that badly needs some. It doesn't recoup that 2019 first-rounder Memphis owes to the Boston Celtics.

Gasol may quickly realize Fizdale wasn't the problem and want out of a situation that is clearly spiraling.

But...

"Marc Gasol is 32 and had major foot surgery in 2016," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor tweeted. "He'll be 35 and will cost $25.6M during the final year of his deal in 2019-20. Oh, and he's unhappy. It's too late to maximize a return."

But!

"I don't think they're done making changes," one league executive told Sean Deveney of Sporting News on Monday. "They could still move Gasol, they could still go into a rebuilding situation, but it would be harder if Gasol was saying he wants out. They have had plenty of offers for Gasol, and they have a couple of months to sort out whether they pull the trigger. But don't be surprised if they do, even after this."

The logistics are brutal for the Grizz, who cannot expect a fair price for Gasol.

This has an ugly feel to it, and even if the idea of Memphis trading Gasol seems impossible, we need to acknowledge that this could actually happen. The Grizzlies aren't competitive right now. They're old, thin and have a disgruntled big man.

The sun may finally be setting on this era of Memphis basketball. Let's hope for a bidding war between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

B.S. Meter Reading: Very Little Bull