5-Star SG Prospect Anfernee Simons Considering Entering 2018 NBA Draft

The 2018 NBA draft class could be getting a boost from highly touted guard Anfernee Simons, who is considering skipping out on college next year.

Per ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, Simons is currently enrolled at IMG Academy in Florida for his post-graduate year out of high school and is thinking about going straight to the pros.

"Some people have brought it to my attention," Simons told Givony. "As long as the opportunity is there, I will do it."

Simons is one of the top college recruits in next year's class. The 18-year-old is rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 12 overall player, per 247Sports.

247Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions lists the University of Florida as Simons' most likely destination if he chooses to go to college.

Simons also told Givony he "can see" himself going to the NBA combine if enough teams want to see him for an in-person workout.

After reclassifying following his sophomore year in high school, Simons gave a verbal commitment to Louisville last November before opening his recruitment up again following the FBI bribery scandal that has impacted multiple college programs, including the Cardinals.