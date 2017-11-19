NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz Surrounding Greg Monroe, Luol Deng and More

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NBA's trade market has been highly active since the offseason, and the possibility is present for more effective veterans to be on the move in the coming weeks and months.

With many teams focusing on the youth movement rather than having an experienced lineup, there is reason to believe reinforcements will be available for teams looking to make deep playoff runs during the 2017-18 season.

As the rumors continue to swirl, here is a look at some of the latest trade talk making its way across the Association.

Greg Monroe

Big man Greg Monroe recently changed locales, as he was sent from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Phoenix Suns along with a first-round pick in exchange for point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Monroe's playing time had dropped off considerably in Milwaukee, and he doesn't appear to be a great fit for Phoenix since it is in rebuilding mode.

One team that could be in the mix is the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, a source indicated the Cavs don't view Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor as an ideal trade target but that they do have a higher degree of interest in Monroe.

With Tristan Thompson on the injured list, the Cavaliers are somewhat lacking in terms of frontcourt depth behind Kevin Love and Jae Crowder. Although Jeff Green and Channing Frye are in the mix, neither can play center effectively.

Monroe can, and he has a long history of playing at or near an All-Star level in the NBA.

With the Detroit Pistons, Monroe averaged at least 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in four straight seasons before moving to Milwaukee in 2015.

While Monroe's minutes and production steadily dropped with the Bucks, he is in the prime of his career at 27 years of age.

Monroe may not cost a ton to acquire from Phoenix since he is a rental set to hit free agency during the offseason, but Cleveland may have to do some roster shuffling if it wants to bring him in.

Luol Deng

The Los Angeles Lakers are a promising team brimming with young talent, and that has left veteran forward Luol Deng on the outskirts.

Deng has appeared in just one game this season and is averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 assist per contest.

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne recently reported that Deng's representatives have spoken with the Lakers in the hopes of landing him a trade or buyout.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, a trade could be difficult to consummate since a rival executive believes the Lakers would have to add more to the trade in order to get a team to take Deng.

"I would say a [first-round pick] with a good chance to convey in the lottery," the executive said of what L.A. would have to add to the deal. "I would say that's in addition to Julius Randle unless the protections were very favorable to the receiving team."

Deng has two seasons remaining on his contract beyond 2017-18, and it is unlikely any team will want him at $18 million per year without a significant sweetener.

That was the case when Los Angeles had to part with guard D'Angelo Russell in order to get the Brooklyn Nets to take on center Timofey Mozgov.

The past two seasons have been difficult for Deng in L.A., and his production was also down during stops with the Cavaliers and Miami Heat after a long and successful run with the Chicago Bulls.

All told, Deng is a two-time All-Star, and he boasts career averages of 15.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

He would be a great fit off the bench for a contending team, but Los Angeles will likely need to buy him out in order to make that happen.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are among the NBA's fastest-rising teams, largely because of the play of talented center Nikola Jokic.

Denver is in the playoff mix this season in the Western Conference, and it has reportedly already made attempts to improve its roster.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Nuggets were close to acquiring Bledsoe from the Suns before he was traded to Milwaukee.

Despite missing out, the Nuggets are reportedly "confident" they have the pieces needed to land "the next disgruntled star" in a trade.

The Bledsoe trade reportedly would have included guard Emmanuel Mudiay and a first-round draft pick, and they would likely be the centerpiece of any blockbuster trade Denver might push for moving forward.

Denver has an underrated, quality backcourt duo in Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, while Jokic and Paul Millsap are a handful for the opposition up front.

The Nuggets don't have enough firepower to compete with the elite teams such as the Golden State Warriors, but they have the makings of a team that could be a menace in the Western Conference for a long time to come.

If another big-time player becomes available in the near future whom they could pair with Jokic, the Nuggets would suddenly be a threat to not only make the playoffs but also go on a deep run.