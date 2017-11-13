LeBron James: Dennis Smith Jr. Comment Was Shot at Phil Jackson, Not Ntilikina

LM Otero/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James' beef is with Phil Jackson—not Frank Ntilikina. James told reporters Monday his comment that Dennis Smith "should be a Knick" was a jab at the former Knicks president and not indicative of his thoughts on Ntilikina.

"Oh yeah it's definitely a shot at him," James said Monday of Jackson, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

James, 32, has been upset with Jackson since the legendary coach categorized his group of friends and advisors as a "posse" last November. The four-time MVP said he was offended by the racial connotations the word "posse" carries.

