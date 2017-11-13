    LeBron James: Dennis Smith Jr. Comment Was Shot at Phil Jackson, Not Ntilikina

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) looks to drive during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James' beef is with Phil Jackson—not Frank Ntilikina. James told reporters Monday his comment that Dennis Smith "should be a Knick" was a jab at the former Knicks president and not indicative of his thoughts on Ntilikina.

    "Oh yeah it's definitely a shot at him," James said Monday of Jackson, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

    James, 32, has been upset with Jackson since the legendary coach categorized his group of friends and advisors as a "posse" last November. The four-time MVP said he was offended by the racial connotations the word "posse" carries.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Says He 'Loves' Lonzo Despite Trash Talk

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking NBA's Breakout Stars So Far

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      GQ Names Durant 2017 Champion of the Year

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Clarkson Credits Women with His Improved Focus

      Tania Ganguli
      via latimes.com