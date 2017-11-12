NBA Rumors: Trade Buzz on Lakers' Julius Randle, Suns' Greg Monroe and More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

An already active NBA trade market bore its first major fruit Tuesday when the Phoenix Suns dealt point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for center Greg Monroe and a draft pick, which could provide motivation for other front offices to start wheeling and dealing.

Since there are a limited number of realistic championship contenders in this "super team" era, the task for other organizations is figuring out how to best shape their futures. That could mean moving assets earlier in the campaign to maximize value rather than waiting until the February deadline.

Let's check out some of the latest trade talk from around the league and analyze what it could mean for the players and teams involved in what may become a busy season for big-name movement.

Julius Randle Facing Uncertain Los Angeles Lakers Future

Julius Randle spent the vast majority of the past two seasons in the Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup. The emergence of Larry Nance Jr., who's sidelined with a hand injury, and Kyle Kuzma has relegated the fourth-year forward to a bench role to open the 2017-18 campaign, though.

His decreased role means the Lakers will soon need to make a decision about his future. He'll become a restricted free agent at season's end unless Los Angeles extends a qualifying offer that would cause his cap hit to jump from $4.1 million to $12.4 million, according to Spotrac.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com said during a recent appearance on NBA Countdown it's "unlikely" the power forward will remain a member of the Lakers (via Jack Maloney of CBSSports.com):

"One player whose future is very unlikely to continue with the Lakers is Julius Randle, their third year forward. Rob Pelinka, their general manager, and Magic Johnson, their president, will be faced with this question. Do they look to trade Randle between now and the February trade deadline and get back potentially a first-round draft pick for him, or do they roll the dice and wait until summer when he's a restricted free agent."

It's not that Randle has played poorly for the Lake Show—he ranked 27th among power forwards in player efficiency rating last season, making him a fringe starter-level NBA talent—but he hasn't lived up to expectations as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Nance's injury will likely delay any efforts by the Lakers to move Randle, who can provide solid depth behind Kuzma in the coming weeks. But it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get moved to a team where he would receive a more prominent role once L.A.'s frontcourt is healthy.

Cleveland Cavaliers Interested in Monroe?

Although Monroe was a key piece in the Bledsoe trade, the 27-year-old Georgetown product isn't necessarily a great fit for the rebuilding Suns. In turn, the organization could look to flip him to a contender for other assets to aid in its roster retooling efforts.

The center said following the blockbuster deal he was "blindsided" by the move and understands another switch of teams could be on the horizon.

"I just told them I understand the plan they have in place and how they want to approach the season," Monroe told reporters. "I told them, 'If you want me to play, I'll always play. I'll never be one not to want to play. If not, we'll just work together and find the best option for everyone.' But I'm more than happy to play here."

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported the Cavs are showing more interest in Monroe than fellow post player Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers, who's also been mentioned in the rumor mill. He noted any trade would likely "coincide with other roster changes," though.

While Monroe would give the team another offensive weapon, adding a player who ranked 52nd among centers in defensive Real Plus-Minus last season would represent a questionable attempt to upgrade a team already struggling mightily to slow down opponents in the early going this season.

New York Knicks Make Joakim Noah Available

Joakim Noah is set to return to the New York Knicks' active roster Monday after serving a 20-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. There probably won't be much playing time available, however, with the Knicks already trying to handle a crowded frontcourt.

Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter have both opened the season strong as the starters. Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez are providing valuable depth, while veteran Michael Beasley is also trying to carve out a niche for himself as an offensive spark plug.

So it's no shock Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported the Knicks have mentioned Noah in trade talks with "several teams since the end of last season." The front office, which is also looking at possible deals for Mindaugas Kuzminskas, hasn't been able to find any suitors yet.

Noah averaged 5.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 46 appearances for the Knicks during the 2016-17 campaign. The 32-year-old New York City native will be tough to move since his contract runs through 2019-20 with a cap hit that rises to $19.3 million in the final year.